The BC Wildfire Services is responding to a fire 25-kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake.

the blaze is around 291-hectares in size and burning close to shovel lake.

smoke can be seen in the Fraser Lake area along the Highway 16 corridor.

Homes 10-kilometres away from the fire are not being threatened and crews are investigating how it started.

Since April 1, 2018, 64 fires have started in the Northwest Fire Centre: 42 lightning-caused and 22 human-caused.