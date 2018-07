Close to five-thousand residents in and around Vanderhoof will be without power Sunday.

BC Hydro has a planned outage scheduled to start at 1AM and resume at 6AM.

Portions of Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Fraser Lake, Fort Fraser, Engen and Stoney Creek will be affected.

BC Hydro will be working on some of its equipment.

For updates, you can go to BC Hydro’s website.