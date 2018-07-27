To say the weather will be piping hot in Vanderhoof this weekend would be an understatement.

However, not every day will be a record-breaker according to Environment Canada.

“The Prince George record is 34.4 for today (Friday) in 1998 and the record for tomorrow is the 35 and that was set in 1934,” says Louis Kohanyi, Meteorologist.

He adds even though temperature records won’t fall on those days the summer conditions will continue to be hot and dry.

“Today (Friday) we’re looking at a high of 30 degrees with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and some local smoke and we’re still looking at the risk of a thunderstorm this evening with a low of 11 and tomorrow (Saturday), it’s going to be sunny with a high of 33 with some local smoke.”

Kohanyi says the northern capital has a chance to set a temperature on record on Sunday with a predicted high of 34 degrees.

The temperature record set for July 29th is 32.7 which was set back in 1998.

The Smoke Advisory has entered its fourth day in the Prince George area due to the lingering wildfire smoke coming from places like Manitoba, Ontario, and Siberia.