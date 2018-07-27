With the heatwave still in effect, the Prince George Fire Centre is on standby if any potential fires break out during the 30-degree weather.

Fire Information Officer, Amanda Reynolds says while they are in a better position than the Okanagan, people still need to be smart about their fire use.

“You know, the hazard is starting to rise but were not at a level like the rest of the province especially the Okanagan and the south-east fire centre but we are asking the public to be extra cautious about their fire use.”

With the current weather conditions the way they are, the risk of more wildfires always looms in the back of people’s minds.

At the moment, nothing is stopping residents from enjoying an open-flame.

“Currently, there are no open fire prohibitions so Category 2, 3, and campfires are allowed within the Prince George Fire Centre, the fire hazard is starting to rise but were not at a level like the rest of the province.”

Reynolds adds even with no bans currently in place, they do expect some activity by the end of the weekend.

“We are anticipating some new fire starts this weekend because there is some instability within the fire centre over the weekend and we just need our resources available to action those new starts.”

Most of the fire risk within the fire centre is low to moderate due to some rain recent in other parts of the fire centre like Fort St. John.