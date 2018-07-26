For a third consecutive day, Prince George is still under a smoky skies bulletin.

Issued in conjunction with Environment Canada, BC’s Ministry of Environment, and Northern Health, residents could see hazy skies throughout the weekend as wind patterns continue to hover smoke from fires in the Yukon, Manitoba, Ontario, and as far as Siberia.

Low temperatures at night are expected to help cool off the smoke, but weather patterns could change unexpectedly on an hour-by-hour basis.

Northern Health is reminding the public once again to be mindful of outdoor physical activity, especially for seniors, infants, and those with chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease.

