The BC government is giving 23 grants totalling over $5.3 million to regional airports in the province through the BC Air Access Program (BCAAP).

Vanderhoof’s airport has received funding for a new apron expansion and Fraser Lake is getting new windsocks, line painting and signage.

It’s unclear at this point how much money will be allocated towards the northern airstrips.

The BCAAP is in its fourth year and has committed almost $30 million to 50 airports in the province since 2015.

“Airports are a vital transportation link across the province and a lifeline for the many smaller communities they serve,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“These grants make sure airports have the support they need to make important upgrades that would otherwise be too costly.”

BC is home to more than 300 public airports, heliports, and water aerodromes, which play a role in not only connecting communities but also play a major role in the economy.