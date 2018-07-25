Rotary Skate Park along Massey Drive in Prince George | Photo Courtesy of Google Street View

Prince George RCMP are hoping someone will be able to identify a missing teenaged girl, possibly abducted near a local skate park.

This comes as more details have been publicly released about the Monday incident, in which a young girl was picked up by a man in a mini-van while walking along Massey Drive.

It’s believed the girl was last seen wearing a black and blue checkered sweater, carrying a black backpack with orange straps and a lightning bolt.

She’s been further described as:

12 to 14 years old

Slender build

5’2”

Brown Hair with blue streaks

According to police, she was picked up by a man in his 50s between 12:45PM and 1:30PM heading northbound on Massey.

The mini-van is now being described as:

Older model

Silver or grey-coloured

Tinted black windows

Damage at front and rear driver’s side

Anyone with more information on this incident, or any that could lead to the identity of the missing girl, is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.