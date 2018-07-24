Racers will be ripping up the Rolling Mix Concrete Raceway this weekend in Prince George as Nitro Motorsports Park hosts their Big Bux Race.

The festivities get underway on Friday with a test and tune followed by qualifying and eliminations starting at 10AM Saturday and Sunday ahead of the big race.

Anyone who attends will see no shortage of cars.

“We’re expecting 100 cars out for our two big classes and about 25 junior dragsters to come with them so it should be a pretty exciting weekend event with lots of big power cars coming out,” says Tony Wiebe, President.

This is the third year they have hosted this event and has steadily grown in popularity over that time, which has led to more competitors coming to the northern capital.

Wiebe adds its always nice to see drivers come from far distances just to race.

“It’s actually pretty cool seeing guys come from Alaska, we did have one guy come from their last year and could have as many as three this year. They are also coming from all over Alberta and BC and it’s pretty exciting to see the popularity of this event growing, we had a few big names from Edmonton come up last year and they told us they would be back with friends and they delivered on that promise.”

The track is located at 9285 Raceway Road.