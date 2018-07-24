Dashcam footage is wanted as Prince George RCMP continue to investigate an incident from Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:30PM, there was a report of a man in a grey van picking up a potentially distressed young teenage girl near the Massey Drive skatepark.

They were then seen heading north on Carney Street towards 15th Ave.

Any recordings between 12PM and 2:30PM in the areas of Massey, Winnipeg Street, Carney, 15th, or the Parkwood Mall are asked to be sent to police.

The man is described as:

50 years old

5’10”

Grey hair

Scruffy facial hair

He was seen wearing a grey shirt with ripped jeans and driving an older model grey mini-van.

The girl is described as:

12-14 years old

5’2″

Wearing a checkered tank top

Having short brown hair with blue streaks in it

Investigators are looking to identify who was involved, where they had come from prior to the incident, and where they went afterwards.

No missing person reports have been issued in relation to this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this, or has any more information, is being asked to contact Prince George RCMP at (250) 564-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.