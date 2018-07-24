Alphabet is continuing to drive markets in North America this morning.

On Bay Street the TSX is gaining 80 points to 16,500 and across the border the Dow is up 139 points to 25,183. Also on Wall Street, the NASDAQ hit a record high at 7,911. Google’s parent company made big waves globally after it reported better than expected earnings, pushing its value over $870 billion.

And investment by Chinese officials into the country’s economy is having positive spin-offs in the commodities sector. Metal and crude prices are gaining on the news.

US crude is up to 68.62 a barrel.