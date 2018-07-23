A busy November for the CN Centre will see another popular musical act sweep through the northern capital.

On the night of November 9th, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band along with special guest Nice Horse will be playing in Prince George.

The American group is widely known for their collaboration of folk and country with bluegrass and rock.

Since the band’s inception in 1966, they’ve won four Grammy awards and were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 27th at 10AM.

Prices range from $50 to $70; for more information, you can click here.