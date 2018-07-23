The Dog Creek Trail wildfire is located 30km northwest of the District of Vanderhoof | BC Wildfire Service/Twitter

Fire crews continue to their efforts to contain the Dog Creek Trail wildfire near Vanderhoof.

About 70 firefighters are still battling the blaze, which saw some growth bringing it to 425 hectares over the weekend.

The Prince George Fire Centre doesn’t anticipate any further issues with the resources they have.

“We did get a bit of a wind event over the weekend, which did lead to a bit of growth, however, we did change the status of the fire to being held which basically means with the resources we have we don’t believe that it’s going to go beyond the existing guard of perimeter,” says Forest Tower, Fire Information Officer.

He adds they don’t anticipate the fire acting up again, even with the warmer temperatures slated for this week, which could approach the 30-degree mark for several days.

“We don’t believe there is a chance of the alert coming back on because the crews do have a good handle on it and with the hot and dry weather we are paying attention to any hot spots that would flare up.”

The rain helped with the progress and the Evacuation Alert from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) was rescinded on Saturday.

Some resources are expected to be pulled even with the warmer conditions on the horizon.