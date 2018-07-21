Power consumption is reaching new highs as warmer weather is sweeping across the province.

BC Hydro reported a new record for summer power, with peak electricity loads reaching between 7,200 and 7,600 megawatts.

BC Hydro’s Northern Spokesperson Bob Gammer says northern residents are leaving their houses to cool.

“We surveyed customers and 32% of residents in the north set their thermostat between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius in their homes. That is actually much cooler then we would recommend and what this results in is unnecessary cost on your power bill.”

Gammer recommends people set their air conditioners at 25 so it keeps your home cool and doesn’t work your machine as hard.

This trend isn’t likely to slow down with temperatures this week reaching highs of 28 and 29 and many people are considering purchasing air conditioners.

“We have noticed air conditioning use has tripled in B.C. since 2001,” adds Gammer.

“As we’ve surveyed customers, about 25 per cent of our customers are considering purchasing air conditioning. With more people using air conditioning we can see summer electricity use climbing.”