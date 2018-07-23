Auto trade and other tariff-related talk could steal the limelight from earnings reports this week.

About 35 per cent of the major businesses in the US are expected to release their reports this week, marking the highest number of reports for the second quarter. But, with Donald Trump threatening the auto trade market on the grounds of national security and the US continuing to go to war with China over trade practices, analysts suggest this may mute the progress made by these companies.

Meanwhile, oil is gaining some ground after sliding last week. The price of US crude is up to 69.12 a barrel.

The Loonie is steady at 76.10 cents US.