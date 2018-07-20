Map of the world on display at CNC | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is implementing solutions to some problems raised by its international student body.

Almost three weeks ago, a town-hall style meeting took place at the post-secondary school, where issues of course availability and a cap on enrolment were brought up.

In response, CNC’s Acting Vice-President of Academics Chad Thompson says the school is providing a new online portal for future out-of-country students.

“We have put up a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section on the International Education webpage to immediately make sure students can get some of the key, accurate information that they need.”

He adds feedback and suggestion boxes are also set up, along with an email for students to vocalize problems directly.

Thompson adds this new bridge will connect the school with the student union in allowing CNC to investigate issues.

“Most of our international students come from agents, and while most of them do report having a good experience some do report having had problems. One of the difficulties we have faced at sometimes is the college has not been aware of these problems until months or years down the road. So we’ve now established a mechanism to immediately allow students to give feedback.”

He says he’s glad to see international students empowering themselves to come forward.

CNC has stated it’s dedicated to ensuring students feel welcome when entering a new country and a new society than in their homeland.