It was a rough day on Bay Street.

Canada’s main stock market tumbled as the energy sector plummeted. Enbridge and TransCanada shares led the march downward and the TSX closed the day at 16,435, losing 107 points. The loonie got a boost though as StatsCanada released data showing positive retail numbers in May.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones started the losses early as U.S. President Donald Trump decided he’d take another round of tariffs shots at China. It did climb its way through most of those losses though, giving back just six points on the day and closing at 25,058.

At press time oil is down 20 cents to $68.04 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $6.30 to $1,230.30 an ounce, and the loonie is up more than a cent to 76.18 cents U.S.