Arrests have been made after Prince George RCMP responded to a home invasion just off Ospika Boulevard this week.

Investigations since the incident at a Davis Road home before midnight on Wednesday have now led Mounties to the conclusion that this was a targeted attack with links to the drug trade.

According to police, masked suspects entered the residence with six people inside, including three kids, and stole several items such as TVs, laptops, bikes, and jewelry.

They fled the scene shortly before officers arrived, where they found one woman injured.

An investigation has ended in the arrests of two people at a home on Lisgar Crescent, where police were able to recover most of the stolen items.

Zacharie Bock, a 31-year-old Prince George man, has been released on a promise to appear in court on July 25th and faces the following charges:

3 counts = Robbery with a firearm

= Robbery with a firearm 3 counts = Pointing a firearm

= Pointing a firearm 2 counts = Possession of a firearm while prohibited

= Possession of a firearm while prohibited Possession of a firearm without a license

Break-and-Enter with intent

Disguise with Intent

Use of a firearm during commission of offence

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of stolen property

Also, a 42-year-old woman from Takla Landing, BC has been released but is not scheduled to appear in court until November 28th.

Her conditions include no interactions or contact with the victims.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.