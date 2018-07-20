The dark clouds hanging around Vanderhoof will be here a little bit longer.

After a severe thunderstorm watch didn’t come to fruition on Thursday, the wet stuff might fall today in high volumes according to Environment Canada.

“We can expect another day with a risk of thunderstorms in our forecast, precipitation-wise we can expect five to ten millimetres of rain through the day and another five to ten tonight,” says Cindy Yu, Meteorologist.

Saturday’s forecast will look a little bit better with Mr. Golden Sun set to make an appearance.

A high of 19 degrees is being predicted for the first half of the weekend.

“Tomorrow it’s going to be unstable with the upper-trough moving through so you should see some sunny breaks from Vanderhoof to Prince George and then further east it does still look like there will be some showers lingering.”

If you’re travelling along Highway 97 into the Peace region, a rainfall warning is in effect for the Pine Pass where 50 to 70 mm of rain is expected.

Yu says if you do plan on heading that way, you can expect reduced visibility and heavy rain.

“We are dealing with an upper-low and it is moving across and it has some moisture to it but certainly when you’re travelling across the mountain passes there is first of all the channeling of the valleys as well as the lifting of the mountains so if you go through any sort of terrain, expect reduced visibility in certain stretches and increased precipitation.”

The rain is welcome news for fire crews who are working to suppress the Dog Creek Trail Wildfire, which is 314 hectares in size.