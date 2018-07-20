The Dog Creek Trail wildfire is located 30km northwest of the District of Vanderhoof | BC Wildfire Service/Twitter

Another spike in growth has occurred in the Dog Creek Trail Wildfire according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Earlier this week, it grew from 80-hectares to 150-hectares but has now expanded even further.

“The winds were blowing from the south and it pushed the fire a little bit in a northeasterly direction and as a result, the fire grew by 100 hectares last night so we’re looking at a size of 314 hectares,” says Heather Rice, Fire Information Officer.

Thursday’s weather events prevented fire crews from having any chance of making progress on the blaze, which saw its growth expand for the second time in a matter of days.

“We were not able to put crews in front of the fire yesterday because of the active fire activity but because today is much cooler and wetter we’ll have better success at pinching off the head of the fire.”

Over 50 firefighters are on scene and are already raining in Vanderhoof, which will help suppression efforts this weekend.

The Wildfire Service says the blaze was caused by lightning.

It looks like Mother Nature will adjust her forecast on the fly to assist the suppression efforts.

Anywhere between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain could fall today with more showers expected Saturday and Sunday.