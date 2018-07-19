A pair of elementary schools within School District 91 (SD91) will now share one principal.

SD91 has announced current head of Sinkut View Elementary, Stacey Soffel, as the new principal of Mapes Elementary.

According to the district, she will oversee both education centres, taking on the task with 13 years of experience within the Nechako Valley.

Soffel has served as principal of Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary school and SD91 believes her passion for rural education will be a strong asset to the challenge of dual principalship.

At the same time, SD91 has also appointed Marian Mills as the new Vice-Principal of William Konkin Elementary school.

This is adding to her 30-year education and teaching resume in Burns Lake.

Both Soffel ands Mills will begin their new respective positions in September in time for the new school year.