For a second time in three days, Environment Canada has put Vanderhoof under a severe thunderstorm.

According to the service, conditions are calling for a 70% chance of thundershowers, including heavy rain and torrential downpours, strong winds from the northwest, and even hail.

At the same time, drivers and commuters heading north on Highway 97 today are also asked to take precautions as a rainfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

Up to 70 millimetres is expected, with localized flooding for low-lying areas.

FORECAST:

Forecast Map Courtesy of Environment Canada