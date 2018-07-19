Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

For a second time in three days, Environment Canada has put Vanderhoof under a severe thunderstorm.

According to the service, conditions are calling for a 70% chance of thundershowers, including heavy rain and torrential downpours, strong winds from the northwest, and even hail.

At the same time, drivers and commuters heading north on Highway 97 today are also asked to take precautions as a rainfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

Up to 70 millimetres is expected, with localized flooding for low-lying areas.

For more information, you can click here.

More lightning strikes were recorded Wednesday with unfortunately very little rain. Today, we are expecting more thunderstorms & lightning, particularly over the Columbias, Rockies & Peace Region. Stay tuned for potential Severe Thunderstorm Watches #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/ySgAQMK6G8 — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 19, 2018

