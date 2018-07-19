Due to the recent growth of the Dog Creek Wildfire near Vanderhoof, a Smoky Skies advisory has been issued by Northern Health.

People with pre-existing health conditions, seniors, infants, and children are more likely to experience health problems during this time.

Northern Health reminds you to use common sense if your outdoors in the hazy conditions and to stop activity level if your breathing becomes difficult, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids and to carry any medications.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms during the advisory should call 9-1-1.