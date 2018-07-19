The Dog Creek Wildfire near Vanderhoof is now 150 hectares after nearly doubling its size in the past 24 hours.

Suppression efforts will continue today, with more help arriving.

“We do have 29 firefighters, two pieces of heavy equipment, access to a helicopter and we have been using air tankers on it – we’re expecting twenty more firefighters to join us later this morning,” says Forest Tower, Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre.

The fire was sitting at the 80-hectare mark on Wednesday, leading to an Evacuation Alert from the

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

“It is affecting 81 residents in the area and its mainly agricultural in there so we wanted to put the alert into place in case they need to move their cattle.”

Tower is hoping the damp conditions expected for the region come to fruition so fire suppression efforts go as smoothly as possible.

“We are hoping to get some rain in the next two days so we’ve been forecasting that there could be up to 15 millimetres of rain in the area so that should help with firefighting efforts.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHILE THIS ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area if called

Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, and valuable papers (insurance) as well as immediate care needs for dependants

Preparing to move any disabled persons or children

Arranging Transport for your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible

In the event an evacuation order is called, a Reception Centre will be opened if required.