The Dog Creek Trail wildfire is located 30km northwest of the District of Vanderhoof | BC Wildfire Service/Twitter

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has put out an evacuation alert for residents near the Dog Creek Trail wildfire.

The fire has grown to 80 hectares in size, with 29 firefighters, a helicopter, and two pieces of heavy equipment, but no other details are available.

While this doesn’t require someone to leave their home, the RDBN and the BC Wildfire Service are urging caution for anyone living nearby and to be prepared if upgraded to an evacuation order.

The alert is in effect for:

East of Dog Creek Forest Service Road to Geernaert Road

South of Barlow Forest Service Road to the Nechako River

Westwood Road and Braeside Road

The RDBN says help is available for those needing to move livestock; they are asked to call 1 (800) 320-3339 or (250) 692-3195.

The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to new wildfires across the province after yesterday’s widespread lightning event (see map). Updates are provided, with more information to come. Pictured is the Dog Creek Trail wildfire burning NW of Vanderhoof. pic.twitter.com/e2GeCS9ecm — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

EVACUATION MAP: