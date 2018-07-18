ICBC says crashes are at an all-time high in the province as there was a 25% increase between 2014 to 2017.

A total of 350,000 crashes occurred last year, with Northern B.C. contributing to 18,000 of those.

A survey conducted by Insight West for ICBC’s Drive Smart Road Safety revealed 75% of the 1,126 respondents admitted to displaying bad driving habits.

Sixty percent believe drivers are worse today, due to distracted driving, lack of respect for rules, speeding, and aggressive behaviour.

The amount accumulated from claims equaled $4.8 billion, an equivalent to $13 million a day.

ICBC has launched an online test to refresh drivers on their knowledge to improve road safety.