Brett Connolly with the Stanley Cup | Photo courtesy of NHL and Washington Capitals

It’s only a month away until former Prince George Cougar and Stanley Cup champion for the Washington Capitals Brett Connolly comes to the city.

It has been six weeks since the 26-year-old won the cup in the final game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Now that everything’s settled you get to go home and reflect on a lot of the good memories and go through pictures and videos remembering how special of a moment that really is,” says Connolly.

“It’s something you dream about your whole life, to be somebody who gets their name on that cup,” Connolly added. “It’s a great feeling and something I’ll never forget. I was fortunate to be apart of a great group and team.”

Connolly is expecting a massive turnout in PG when he brings Lord Stanley in person.

“There is already a ton of buzz around the city and all my buddies and family are excited. It’s definitely very exciting in a place that definitely means a lot to me.”

Thank you for everything, DC. You deserve this. pic.twitter.com/YLsiuVTwSS — Brett Connolly (@bconnolly8) June 16, 2018

Overall, he just wants to share his success with the whole city.

“There has been so much support and I’m really going there with an opened mind and try to share it with as many people as I can.”

Fans will have the opportunity to take their picture with Connolly and the cup on August 20th at the CN Centre.

