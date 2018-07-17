A lost art form dating back to Ancient Egypt has hopes of being reborn in Prince George.

The Glass House X-perience, based in Calgary, is coming to the Northern capital next month, teaching local residents how to create artwork by melting glass in temperatures as hot as 1,200 degrees, and shaping the material into everyday items.

Owner and Organizer Mandy Patchin says she has toured Western Canada every year for the last three years, but this will be her first trek up to PG.

“It’s fairly new to North America as it wasn’t brought over from the Venetians until the 1960s, so we’re part of the new art movement. I think that [Prince George] have a lot of creative people up there and basically, we want to share that experience with everyone.”

According to Patchin, Glass House X-perience has the only known mobile glass blowing truck in all of Canada.

She hopes the art can be rediscovered for local aspiring artists.

“Not a lot of people know about glass blowing, why it’s art, and it’s not something you necessarily think of. We have a couple of schools in Canada that actually offer the glass-blowing degree program and not a lot of schools do around the world.”

Patchin and Glass House will be set up at Nukko Lake, August 6th to 19th.

