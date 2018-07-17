Application deadline for the rural dividend fund is July 31st.

This is the fifth intake of the BC Rural Dividend program available for First Nations, local governments and non-profits.

Single applicants can apply up to $100,000 for community projects and must contribute to at least 20% of the total project costs.

Partnerships can apply for $500,000 and must contribute to 40% of costs.

This is the only application window for the 2018-19 year and projects that apply must require:

  • Rural communities most in need
  • Improved community resiliency and economic strength
  • Partnership building and enhanced shared prosperity
  • Project feasibility and sustainability
  • Economic impact on rural communities
  • Attracting and retaining youth
  • Innovation in economic development

Application forms can be found here.