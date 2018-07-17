Application deadline for the rural dividend fund is July 31st.

This is the fifth intake of the BC Rural Dividend program available for First Nations, local governments and non-profits.

Single applicants can apply up to $100,000 for community projects and must contribute to at least 20% of the total project costs.

Partnerships can apply for $500,000 and must contribute to 40% of costs.

This is the only application window for the 2018-19 year and projects that apply must require:

Rural communities most in need

Improved community resiliency and economic strength

Partnership building and enhanced shared prosperity

Project feasibility and sustainability

Economic impact on rural communities

Attracting and retaining youth

Innovation in economic development

Application forms can be found here.