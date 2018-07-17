A new model for addressing mental health and addictions was launched today.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy announced a new rapid access addictions clinic and overdose preventions site at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

However, there are no clear signs on how the ministry plans to tackle the gap and lack of resources in the north.

“I don’t think we are going to be able to replicate exactly this model everywhere in the province, but what is the core of this model is that it’s a one-stop shop.”

“In each community, the Community Action Teams are identifying what the gaps are and where the resources need to be targeted.,” added Darcy. “Our number one priority is to save lives and connect people to treatment and social supports.”

Last week, the What We Heard About Poverty In B.C. report was released, with the biggest problem for residents in the north being a lack of access and resource for mental health and addictions.