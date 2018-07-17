Wildfires northeast, southeast of Vanderhoof | Courtesy BC Wildfire Service

Two fires have sprung up northeast of Vanderhoof.

South of Gordon Lake, near the Stuart River Provincial Park – Lower Site, a fire has reached 70 hectares in size. The other is under a hectare in size and is in Chief Lake. No cause has been determined for either fire.

Also in the Dahl Creek area, a 7.5-hectare wildfire is currently active. This fire was lightning caused.