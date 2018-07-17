Two fires have sprung up northeast of Vanderhoof.
South of Gordon Lake, near the Stuart River Provincial Park – Lower Site, a fire has reached 70 hectares in size. The other is under a hectare in size and is in Chief Lake. No cause has been determined for either fire.
Also in the Dahl Creek area, a 7.5-hectare wildfire is currently active. This fire was lightning caused.
#BCWildfire Service crews and aviation resources are responding to a wildfire by Gordon Lake, 30 km NE of #Vanderhoof in the Prince George Fire Centre. Fire size estimated at 70 hectares, and smoke may be visible from surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/fMWTKyM8fQ
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 17, 2018