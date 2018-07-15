Memorial set up for Brian Brownridge featuring a collage, guest books, and multiple pairs of his sunglasses | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

A celebration of life for Brian Brownwidge was held Saturday at the Marriott in Prince George.

Hundred gathered including council members, notable figures with UNBC, and current politicians to name a few, sharing stories and laughs about Brian. The turnout would not surprise anyone who knew Brian, says current PG City Councillor and Celebrant for the service, Susan Scott, who explains he just had ‘it’.

“Brian connected with people. He connected with certain causes, certainly within our community, and with the political world as well,” notes Scott on Brian’s work on PG City Council and with the BC Liberal Party.

“He was very passionate about the things he was passionate about.”

A memorial collage, guest books, and a few of Brian’s glasses were on display for those who attended.

Scott says the biggest thing Brian leaves behind, aside from humour, is commitment.

“Commitment to whatever you turn your hand to. If you’ve given your assurance that you were going to do something for someone or help out an organization or getting out to mow the lawn, follow through. That’s what Brian would do.”