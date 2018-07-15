The Fresh Food Fund is distributing $33,000 to food banks in northern BC. This comes via a partnership between Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Food Banks BC.

One beneficiary is the Prince George Salvation Army, Busines Manager Bill Glasgow has more.

“The Salvation Army received a grant of $3,000 which, with our buying power, can buy a lot of food for our guests and if you count the number of food banks in northern BC, I think they did a fantastic job of allocating the funds to where it’s needed most.”

The money allows food banks to purchase perishable food items such as meat, dairy, and produce.

Glasgow notes the importance of this particular fund. He says with people going on summer vacations and spending money elsewhere, this extra money is much needed.

“With the grant we received from Pembina this year, we will be able to provide milk, cheese, butter, and proteins to our Food Bank guests on a more regular basis. We are grateful to be able to share a variety of food with our clients, and this grant significantly helps to offset the costs of fresh, nutritious food.

“Hungry doesn’t take a vacation; if a child is hungry in the winter they are going to be hungry in the summer months also. We try to make sure that we’re always able to give the same level of service to our guests and clients all year round and initiatives like this are a fantastic opportunity for us.”

Since starting in 2016 in Alberta, Pembina has contributed almost $400,000 to local food banks in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Fresh Food Fund is available for food banks in rural areas with a population of 100,000 or less.