Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena isn’t leaving anything off the table in regards to a replacement for Greyhound.

She did, however, she was shocked at the decision because it came with no warning.

On Monday, the bus service announced it was eliminating routes in Western Canada and only leaving a US route between Vancouver and Seattle opened.

Trevena says they may have to expand on the program they introduce in Northern B.C. when Greyhound slashed its services June 1st.

“I’m going to be talking to all providers to see what can be done. We know that there are private operators who are very nimble and quick so I’m sure that there are operators around the province who want to take over these routes.”

“We came in as a province and set up for the North, BC Bus North, working with BC Transit as a pilot to cover that gap,” Travena added.

“We haven’t got full figures yet but we are seeing a good take-up of that.”

The affected routes include:

Prince George to Fort St. James

Dawson Creek to Prince George

Prince Rupert to Prince George

Prince George to Alberta border

Services in B.C. will be officially eliminated October 31st.