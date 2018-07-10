An Australian database study suggests Canada drove up the fourth-most online dating traffic on the internet for the month of May by 2.3%.

The United States topped the list at more than 63%, which disturbs Prince George psychotherapist and wellness expert Chelsea Gibson, who says she’s noticed a lot of insecurity towards the local dating scene among her interactions with clients and residents.

Gibson has practiced emotional and mental wellness for five years and has worked with people ranging from 13 to 65 years old with relationship issues or fears.

She believes the overuse of dating apps to meet someone is getting in the way, causing emotional pain in more ways than one.

“If they don’t have any confidence, it is difficult to be like, ‘Hi, this is who I am and if you don’t like it that’s okay, but this is what I’m looking for.’ Then, it’s also learning how to receive when people actually give you positive feedback that is in the way that you would like it to be, not just some guy on Tinder saying ‘Hey baby, I like your pictures.’ So, how we make deep meaningful connections on the internet is a huge problem going on today.”

She says the north is a unique region when it comes to dating, adding busyness is a common claim for resulting to online dating or using dating apps.

“Because of where we live, for the guys out there and the gals out there who have the job that’s secluded and they’re not meeting people, the internet might be an option for them just because they’re not getting out. However, the issue is to make sure that you have a really good connection before you meet in person so you don’t waste your time.”

Gibson is hosting a seminar this evening, teaching women and men of all ages how to have a healthy approach to the art of dating.

The event is taking place at Wild Rose Wellness Centre on Queensway in Prince George starting at 6:30PM.

She encourages anyone trying to get into the dating world, or get back into it, to make a list of pros and cons in what you’re looking for in a partner, so you may have a clearer understanding of your own needs.