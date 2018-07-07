The city is vibrant with the colours of the rainbow to show their support for the LGBTQ community in Prince George

Hundreds of people flocked downtown to take part in Pride celebrations with vendors and activities for everyone.

Those who attended stood or walked together, sharing a common goal.

“Growing up in a family where it wasn’t really accepted, coming here is like a big hug,” says Addison Forster. “I want people to know its okay to be unapologetically yourself.”

“Unity, community, and excepting of all people, that’s what I think is important,” Carol Harrison said.

No matter how people want to identify, community members wanted to show they can feel comfortable anywhere they go.

“It just comes down to being inclusive and not painting everybody with the same brush,” says Scott Hart.

Pride events will be taking place throughout the city this weekend.