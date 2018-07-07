A man walking across Canada to raise awareness for missing and murdered ingenious women is stopping in Prince George tomorrow.

Victoria’s Matthew Jefferson decided to make the trek after his aunt Frances Brown disappeared just north of the Highway of Tears near Smithers back in October while on a mushroom picking excursion.

It was called one of the largest searches in Northern BC in the last decade, with 21 different teams across the province assisting.

Jefferson’s cousin and PG resident, Jeanette Brown will be meeting her family member when he arrives.

“I’m very proud of what he is doing. I wish all the best and I really hope it does bring awareness of what’s going on along this highway because it has affected quite a few people, not only ours but tons of others.”

Brown has never lost hope that her aunt will be found.

“We can only hope to bring her home, that’s all we want is for her to come home.”

Through his journey, Jefferson has been advocating for the government to do more for MMIW so other families don’t have to experience what his has.

There has been no trace of their aunt Frances Brown despite extensive searches from the RCMP.

Matthews will end his walk in St. John, New Brunswick come March.