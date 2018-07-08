Information on non-medical cannabis retail license applicants is now available online.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch established regulatory requirements for private cannabis retail store licences allowing for the drug to be sold legally in BC. The site also has rules on governing cannabis retail stores and the security screening process.

The focus of these regulations is to meet the government’s goals for legalized cannabis with a priority on public health and safety, including how to keep minors from consuming the drug and reducing the illegal market.

When an application is received, the LCRB will notify local government or Indigenous nation and must receive a positive recommendation in order to be considered.

By early August, the LCRB will open its application process.

More information can be found here.