The North District RCMP confirmed some details from Wednesday’s fatal crash along Highway 16 near Valemount along the BC/Alberta border.
According to police, two people died after one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and made contact with on-coming Jeep.
The incident occurred just after 9 AM and there was a third person located inside one of the vehicles but the condition of that person is not known.
Shortly after, a semi-truck went off the road to avoid the accident but the driver did not suffer any injuries.
The road has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic and a further update is expected soon.
The investigation is on-going.
More to come…
Highway 16 west of Jasper remains closed due to an earlier vehicle incident. Estimated opening time is 11:00 pm Mountain Time. All further updates can be found on @DriveBC_NC @511Alberta https://t.co/CgTzpiSQRa
— Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) July 4, 2018