The North District RCMP confirmed some details from Wednesday’s fatal crash along Highway 16 near Valemount along the BC/Alberta border.

According to police, two people died after one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and made contact with on-coming Jeep.

The incident occurred just after 9 AM and there was a third person located inside one of the vehicles but the condition of that person is not known.

Shortly after, a semi-truck went off the road to avoid the accident but the driver did not suffer any injuries.

The road has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic and a further update is expected soon.

The investigation is on-going.

More to come…