With summer now in full swing in Prince George and across Northern BC, a lot more people will be heading down Highway 16 to their vacation spot.

However, any road trips heading East might be met with a few roadblocks, thanks to some on-going issues between here and Valemount.

Maintenance work is taking place east and west of McBride creating single lane alternating traffic.

Road work kicked off on Monday east of Prince George between the Old Cariboo Highway and Ritchie Brothers, which will include a lane closure.

The maintenance is expected to last until tomorrow (Friday).

Improvements east of the junction near Highway 5 in Tete Jaune Cache will have some maintenance done until further notice reducing traffic to single lane alternating.

A lane closure east of Prince George at Shelly Road is also in effect due to some cleanup work happening right now.

For the latest conditions, you can head to Drive BC.

Crews are asking all commuters to obey the construction signs and to watch out for flaggers as they direct traffic.