The YMCA of Northern BC is giving free teen summer memberships to youth aged 13 to 18.

According to the recently released 2018 ParticipACTION Report Care on Physical Activity for Children and Youth, only 35% five to 17-year-olds are reaching their recommended physical activity levels. Recommended activity levels are outlined in the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guideline for Children and Youth.

Canadian children were given a D+ letter grade in overall physical activity.

The YMCA Teen Summer Membership is valid until August 31st. Teens can sign up at the Prince George Family YMCA with a parent or guardian and photo ID.