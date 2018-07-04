Cooler weather with precipitation over the long weekend assisted firefighters with suppression efforts on the Comstock Lake wildfire complex.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Forrest Tower says that progress is continuing to be made.

“Firefighters are basically working and mopping up what’s existing out there-the machines guards that are we have put in to place and the fire is 60% contained so they are making pretty good progress,” he says of the wildfire located approximately 7 km northeast of Comstock Lake.

“We’re also seeing some precipitation near and around the fire so that will assist them as well.”

As for the other two wildfires making up the Comstock Lake wildfire complex, Tower says the 600 road wildfire is classified as being out and the wildfire northwest of Batnuni Lake is under control.

He says the incident management team will be handing over duties to the Prince George Fire zone this week and that once that happens the firefighting camp will likely be demobilized.

The area received up 10 millimeters of precipitation over the long weekend.

“For the next few days there are scattered showers and thunderstorms so it will be definitely wet for the next couple of days,” says Tower.

“That again will help with getting that fire out.”

The wildfire south of Prince George caused on and off smoky skies in our area over the past two weeks.

The Comstock Lake blaze, located 100 kilometres west of Hixon, caused visible hazy smoke due to wind conditions as well.

If you see a wildfire, report it to the Service as soon as possible by calling 1 (800) 663-5555, or dialing by *5555 on their cellphone.

(with files from Rebecca Dyok, My Cariboo Now)