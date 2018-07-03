Brandon Manning of Prince George in Philadelphia uniform | Photo Courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers/NHL

Former Prince George Spruce King and Cariboo Cougar Brandon Manning has signed a contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Prince George native had seven goals and 19 points in 65 games last season with the Philadelphia Flyers. He spent the previous seven years with the Flyers organization.

Spending his summers in PG, Manning has kept strong relationships with his hometown teams.

“The Spruce Kings have been good to me letting me skate and I have good relationships with the [Prince George] Cougars and the Cariboo Cougars as well and if I can help those guys out and they realize that I came from Prince George and kinda did it the hard way then it’s pretty good to give those kids something to look forward to.”

Ex @cariboocougars and @SpruceKings Defenceman @mandog1990 is a Chicago @BlackhawksNHL_. Reported two-year, $2 million deal. Manning spent last 7 years in @NHLFlyers organization — Hartley Miller (@Hartley_Miller) July 1, 2018

Manning deal in Chicago is two years, two million dollars per. Including signing bonus, his cap hit will total $2.25 million.

When asked about his fit with the Blackhawks, Manning says his style of play is just what they want.

“They’re looking for someone to bring a little bit more of a physical game and a strong defensive presence and I think I’ve proven that I can do that and chip in occasionally offensively,” he explains.

“But I’ve always taken pride in my defence and my competitive level and that’s something they’re looking forward to me bringing.”

In 207 NHL games, Manning has 43 points and 212 penalty minutes.