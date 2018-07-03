It started as a suggestion from their stepmom that turned into an amazing experience.

Williams Lake RCMP Constable Taylor Callens and his sister Courtney, an RCMP Officer in Langley, took their stepmom’s suggestion of entering Amazing Race Canada and were chosen last summer to be on the sixth season of the popular reality series.

Callens said they were shocked their audition tape was selected and once the show was over, it was something he and his sibling would never forget.

“It was insane! Something I can honestly say I’ve never done before in my life and I don’t I’ll ever get the chance to do it again. I’m really looking forward to watching it. It’s going to be a good laugh for everyone who knows me, knows my sister, and hopefully, the co-workers I work with will have a good time too.”

With the physical and mental challenges the show offers competitors, Callens adds being with the RCMP has its advantages.

“We should be good at critical thinking, problem-solving, getting thrown into a situation we’re not familiar with, and hopefully thriving. I think it definitely helped and at the same time, it hindered a bit as well. Watching the first episode I think people be able to see why it might have helped or why it might have hurt.”

Callen said he didn’t share with his fellow officers that he was going to be on Amazing Race Canada.

The first episode of the new season, entitled ‘Heroes Edition,’ airs tonight.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now