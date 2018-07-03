Senior using a walker to get around | Stock Image

A need for medical assistance regarding the early signs of dementia has grown in Prince George.

As a result of the lack of knowledge, the Alzheimer’s Society of BC has decided to make a stop in the Northern capital next week for an information session on the diagnosis.

The free workshop for local residents next Tuesday is to help develop a better understanding of the disease.

The course will also focus on recognizing the signs, what challenges are being faced nowadays, what supports are available, and how affected families can plan for the future.

Those experiencing the early signs or those supporting a friend or family member right now with dementia are welcome.

The event will be hosted by the Alzheimer Resource Centre on Quebec Street July 10th from 10AM to 12PM.