Canada Day is here and the town of Vanderhoof has lots to do.

The Community Museum is hosting its annual Canada celebrations with a pancake breakfast, entertainment, barbecue lunch and activities for families.

The barbecue lunch will be held at the Children’s Theatre and they will be raising funds for their workshops and theatre productions. That starts at 11am and goes until 1pm.

To top it all off fireworks will be set of at riverside park starting at 11:30pm.