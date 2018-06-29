Northern BC is still lagging in small business optimism despite steady confidence levels for the month of June.

With the province sitting close to 59 points on the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) index, they’re still below the national average of 62, causing concerns for business analysts.

BC spokesperson Muriel Protzer says Vanderhoof businesses have most likely filled all summer positions, which could be a reason for the decline.

“This could also be due to a number of policies that are causing growing cost concern for businesses who are looking to maybe cut back in other areas. Some of those policies being the employer health tax, which is coming next year in 2019, and then we also have the carbon tax increases and minimum wage increases both happening on the horizon.”

She adds stability is good to have for the CFIB period, but next month’s results could give a clearer picture.

