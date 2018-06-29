Canada Day may not be a banner celebration weatherwise this weekend in Vanderhoof.

According to Environment Canada, sub-par temperatures are expected for both Saturday and Sunday with 17 degrees as the high and scattered showers.

“We’re still kind of looking at unsettled conditions, so that’s going to be the whole story for the long weekend,” says Meteorologist Greg Walters, who believes the region is getting back to the low system of Canada Day’s past.

“You generally get these showers forming and moving through relatively quickly, but it does mean that we’re not going to be seeing an awful lot of sunshine. You could get very unlucky and be right under a shower when fireworks are happening. So all in all, it’s not looking as bad, but it’s also not going to be one of those banner long weekends either.”

The risk of heavy showers on the nation’s 151st birthday stands at 40%.

“We’re still looking at generally cloudy conditions,” adds Walters.

“Remember this time of year we usually get highs of about 21 degrees, so there doesn’t seem to be a lot of rain, but there’s not going to be a lot of sun either.”

He says the system will also help oust any potential wildfire activity in Northern BC, but the odds of more blazes forming are highly unlikely.

The long weekend will wrap up on Monday with the same conditions as on Sunday, a 40% chance of showers and returning to sunny skies on Tuesday.