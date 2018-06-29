ICBC is reminding commuters hitting the roads this Canada Day long weekend to be safe wherever their ventures may take them.

CounterAttack checkpoints will be popping up around Vanderhoof to tackle impaired driving.

“On average, every year, seven people are injured in 44 crashes in the North Central BC region on Canada day, so it’s an important weekend as there’s lots of people out on the road,” says Road Safety Coordinator Christine Kirby.

“We team up usually every year, twice-a-year,” explains Kirby on the relationship between ICBC and the Prince George RCMP.

“So, this is our summer counter-attack campaign. So what happens is ICBC and RCMP team up and they get out on the highways and they do counter stop checks, checking for people that are drinking and driving.”

In a given year, an average of 20 people are killed from reported impaired-related crashes in our region.

Kirby adds if you plan on drinking alcohol to celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday, make sure yourself, your family, and friends have a safe ride home.

For more information, you can click here.