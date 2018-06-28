People going camping over the Canada Day long weekend are being reminded to properly take care of campfires.

Of the 224 wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre to date, 103 were human-caused. The other 121 were caused by lightning.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds has some tips for campers to avoid their campfires from getting out of hand.

“If you’re having a campfire, do not leave it unattended, make sure you are watching it all the time, ensure that you have water on hand or a tool, and when you do finish your campfire make sure you completely extinguish it.”

There are currently no open burning restrictions in the PG fire centre.

Most of the region is at a low risk right now but there is one area in the moderate range.

“The Vanderhoof and Fort St. James area did get some precipitation on Sunday and into Monday but they didn’t get as much as other parts of the fire centre,” Reynolds explains.

“Regardless if it’s moderate, low, high, or extreme, the public should be cautious regardless of the fire danger.”

In total, over 40,000 hectares have burned in the PG Fire Centre.