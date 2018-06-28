Health Canada is further explaining the proposed plain packaging regulations for cigarettes to make it less appealing for certain age groups.

The federal health body is looking at ending flip-top packing and looking to bring back slide and shell packs despite some opposition from companies like Imperial Tobacco.

Right now, the current model is marketed towards the younger generation and women.

“We know that the tobacco industry will market slim and then packaging products as well as slim and thin packaging, which is often referred to as lipstick or purse packs because they are easier to carry in one’s purse and they have very delicate colours and fancy finishes,” says Saira David, Director of Plain Packaging and Labelling.

“They certainly evoke ideas and connotations of feminine glamour and slimness and attractiveness. These slim packages are usually female branded and they are normally associated with a greater number of positive attributes around glamour and attractiveness.”

Packages with novel openings and shapes are perceived to be more contemporary and modern while ones with beveled edges and octagon shapes can present style, elegance, and class.

The current smoking rate in Northern Health is over 20%.

Some of the proposed regulations from Health Canada includes having the package having a standardized color much like the United Kingdom and Australia, which will be accompanied by the slide and shell package, which is considered less appealing due to its larger size.

The tabled regulations are designed to protect youth from being induced toward tobacco products like cigarettes as well as preventing the public from being deceived or misled from prospective health hazards of using tobacco.

Ottawa has since opened up a 75-day public consultation for people to provide written submissions on its changes.

“We’re looking for their views and feedback on the specific regulations and this can be located online and then the government will then take all of these submissions into considerations when finalizing our regulations.”

The consultation kicked off on June 23rd and will end in early September.

You can submit your comments via email at hc.pregs.sc@canada.ca